Debris disposal along fragile slopes, unplanned drainage system behind Shimla rain damage: Official

Saxena, who presided over a meeting with the team constituted to review the damage, said Shimla received 552.1 mm of rain in August this year as compared to 514.30 mm in the corresponding period in 2022.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 28-08-2023 23:34 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 23:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Disposal of debris along fragile slopes, unplanned drainage system and unscientific excavation of hills are the reasons behind the immense damage in Himachal Pradesh's capital city Shimla during the recent incessant rains as per the preliminary assessment, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena said on Monday. Saxena, who presided over a meeting with the team constituted to review the damage, said Shimla received 552.1 mm of rain in August this year as compared to 514.30 mm in the corresponding period in 2022. He said to reduce the risks related to disasters, special attention should be paid to well-planned construction with proper drainage system as unplanned buildings and diversion of waterways due to choked drains did the maximum damage. He said emphasis should also be laid on safely disposing of the muck excavated during the construction.

The senior official asserted that there should be a thorough assessment of disaster sensitive areas of the hill state and emphasis should also be laid on adopting and strictly implementing the Model Building Rules in all urban and rural areas.

Various measures related to safe construction of buildings in rural areas, regulating construction near rivulets, nullahs and on slopes with steep gradient were also discussed in detail, a statement said.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

