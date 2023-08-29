Earthquake of magnitude 7.1 strikes Bali Sea, Indonesia –EMSC

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Bali Sea region of Indonesia on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake's epicentre was 201 kilometres north of Mataram, Indonesia and 518 kilometres (322 miles) below the Earth's surface, EMSC said.

