Earthquake of magnitude 7.1 strikes Bali Sea, Indonesia –EMSC

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 29-08-2023 01:49 IST | Created: 29-08-2023 01:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Bali Sea region of Indonesia on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake's epicentre was 201 kilometres north of Mataram, Indonesia and 518 kilometres (322 miles) below the Earth's surface, EMSC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Gandas shoots 68 on final day, ends T-60 in Prague

Ambani sets succession plan in motion; appoints children to Reliance board

What Australia gets wrong about the right to protest

Not possible to slow tech pace, answer is in safeguards, laws to move faster: Microsoft President on AI regulations

