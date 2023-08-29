Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 strikes Bali Sea, Indonesia –EMSC

(2000 GMT) across coastal areas in Bali and Lombok and was followed by two quakes of magnitude 6.1 and 6.5, according to the Indonesian geological agency.

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2023 04:56 IST | Created: 29-08-2023 04:56 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 strikes Bali Sea, Indonesia –EMSC

A strong earthquake of 7.0 magnitude struck deep in the sea north of Bali and Lombok islands in Indonesia early on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, sending residents running out of buildings.

The quake's epicentre was 203 km (126 miles) north of Mataram, Indonesia, and very deep at 516 km below the Earth's surface, EMSC said. Indonesian and U.S. geological agencies pegged the magnitude at 7.1, with no threat of a tsunami.

The quake was felt just before 4 a.m. (2000 GMT) across coastal areas in Bali and Lombok and was followed by two quakes of magnitude 6.1 and 6.5, according to the Indonesian geological agency. Guests at Bali's Mercure Kuta Bali ran out of their rooms after feeling the tremor for a few seconds, hotel manager Suadi told Reuters by phone.

"Several guests left their rooms but were still in the hotel area," he said, adding they have since returned and there was no damage to the building. There were no immediate reports of damage, Indonesian disaster agency BNPB said.

"The quake is deep so it should not be destructive," BNPB spokesperson Abdul Muhari said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gandas shoots 68 on final day, ends T-60 in Prague

Gandas shoots 68 on final day, ends T-60 in Prague

 Netherlands
2
Ambani sets succession plan in motion; appoints children to Reliance board

Ambani sets succession plan in motion; appoints children to Reliance board

 India
3
What Australia gets wrong about the right to protest

What Australia gets wrong about the right to protest

 Australia
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares rally as China offers markets a hand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares rally as China offers markets a hand

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023