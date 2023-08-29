Left Menu

Franklin very powerful Category 4 hurricane -U.S. NHC

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2023 05:24 IST | Created: 29-08-2023 05:24 IST
Franklin is a very powerful category 4 hurricane that is causing life-threatening surf and rip currents along the coast of the southeast United States, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Monday.

Franklin was located about 440 miles (710 km) west-southwest of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds nearing 150 mph (240 kph), the Miami-based center said. "Some additional strengthening is possible tonight, but gradual weakening is expected to begin late Tuesday," the NHC added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

