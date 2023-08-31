AAP targets LG, BJP over 'Shivling' fountains installed in Delhi

The AAP on Thursday accused Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena and the BJP of disrespecting the 'Shivling' by installing fountains shaped like it in the capital ahead of the G20 summit.

Saxena, however, said the fountains are ''a piece of art and not at all a Shivling''.

As Delhi gears up to host the G20 summit from September 9 to 10, arterial stretches in the capital have been given a makeover.

As part of the beautification drive, 18 fountains shaped like the 'Shivling' have been installed at the Hanuman Mandir junction in the Palam airport's technical area, according to officials.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, AAP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sanjay Singh demanded that the BJP apologise to the country and action be taken against Saxena.

''Shivling was insulted under the leadership of Modi ji and shameless BJP members are praising Modi. Delhi LG is being applauded for disrespecting the Shivling. The BJP should apologise to the country and action should be taken against the LG,'' he said.

Addressing a press conference, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak accused the BJP of hurting the sentiments of crores of Hindus across the country by ''reducing'' the Shivling to fountains.

''NDMC area comes under the central government and Shivling-shaped fountains have been installed at crossroads in the NDMC area. As if this insult was not enough, the BJP's official Twitter handle is congratulating the prime minister on the installation of these fountains. There cannot be anything more shameful than this,'' he said.

''According to Hindu customs, pure water is poured on the Shivling. On the contrary, dirty water is falling on the Shivling as it has been reduced to fountains,'' he said.

The BJP only knows how to fool people by asking for votes in the name of God but does not know how to worship God, the AAP leader charged.

''The AAP and all Hindus across the country demand that the Delhi LG be removed from his post immediately. The BJP should tender an apology to the whole country.

''Even if the Shivlings have to be removed tomorrow, a certain process will have to be followed. It is unfortunate that such an insulting thing was done during the month of Sawan, which is the month of Lord Shiva,'' Pathak said.

Earlier in the day, Saxena said the fountains are ''a piece of art and not at all a Shivling''.

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay denied the agency had anything to do with the fountains and claimed they were installed by the Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD).

''The AAP government owes an answer as to why Shivling-shaped fountains were installed by its agency, PWD. They are 100 per cent responsible for it. The AAP should not try to do politics over this issue and take responsibility,'' he said.

LG House officials also said the fountains were ''procured and installed by the Delhi government's PWD''.

