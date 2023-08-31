Assam flood situation grim; over four lakh people affected, one fresh fatality reported

Assam's flood situation remained grim with over four lakh people affected and one fresh fatality reported as the water level in River Brahmaputra maintained a rising trend in several places on Thursday, according to an official bulletin.

One person was washed away in the floodwaters in Golaghat district, taking the death toll in this year's deluge to 16.

The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger mark at Dhubri, Goalpara, Guwahati, Tezpur and Nematighat, the bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

The total population affected due to floods increased to 4,03,313 in 19 districts as against the previous day's 3,40,937 in 22 districts.

Darrang was the worst affected with 72,852 affected, followed by 72,427 in Nalbari, 61,238 in Majuli, 57,420 in Golaghat and 44,181 in Morigaon.

Altogether 3,031 people have taken shelter in 125 relief camps while the authorities of the affected districts are distributing relief through 116 distribution centres.

In Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, 10 camps have been inundated by the floodwaters, according to the forest department.

A total of 2,31,088 animals have been affected in the current wave of the flood, the bulletin said.

Altogether 25 roads were damaged in Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Majuli, Morigaon and Udalguri districts. Large-scale erosion was also reported in Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Majuli, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts.

