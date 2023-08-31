UNESCO World Heritage Sites often ‘last line of defence against extinction’
UN News | Updated: 31-08-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 21:29 IST
Visit UN News for more.
- READ MORE ON:
- IUCN
- India
- Audrey Azoulay
- UNESCO
- Nepal
- UNESCO World
- Mountain Gorillas
- Earth
- The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework
- Heritage Sites
- China
- Chitwan National Park
- Rhinos
- Javan Rhinos
- Sumatran Orangutans
- Kaziranga National Park
- The World Heritage Convention
- Australia
- Cultural Organization
- UNESCO World Heritage
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Surfing-Australia's Robinson wins in Tahiti to book Olympic, championship spots
Cabinet approves MoU on Cooperation in sports between India and Australia
Swimming-Australia eyes governance reforms after World Aquatics expulsion threat
Australian court finds Hillsong Church founder not guilty of covering up sex abuse
A nation of new Matildas fans salutes Australia's run to the Women's World Cup semifinals