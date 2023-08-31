Gujarat: Religious leaders demand removal of mural showing Lord Hanuman kneeling before Sahajanand Swami

Hindu religious leaders have demanded the removal of a mural showing Lord Hanuman kneeling before Sahajanand Swami at a famous Hanuman temple in Botad district of Gujarat.

Notably, the Swaminarayan sect, which is divided in several factions, refers to Sahajanand Swami (1781-1830) as Lord Swaminarayan. The sect developed around him. The Hanuman temple in Salangpur is managed by the Vadtal Gadi faction of the sect.

A few months ago, the temple management installed a giant 54-feet statue of Lord Hanuman on the premises. The wall of its pedestal is covered in murals.

In one of the murals, Lord Hanuman is seen kneeling in front of Lord Swaminarayan with hands put together, as if he is a disciple of the latter.

It created controversy when a picture of the mural went viral. Well-known preacher Morari Bapu protested against it without naming anybody and urged people to ''speak up''.

''Nowadays, people resort to deceptive means to prove their superiority over others. In Saurashtra (where the temple is located), Lord Hanuman is shown with folded hands before a revered person of a sect. This is a disservice to our religion. People need to speak up about such issues,'' he said.

Dilipdasji Maharaj of Ahmedabad's Lord Jagannath temple also said no one should indulge in such acts which demean a religion.

A delegation of religious leaders on Thursday handed over a memorandum to the Botad collector, demanding that the mural be removed. ''This is an insult to our god and we all demand that the mural is removed. We will also discuss the issue with the temple management. If it is not resolved, we will stage a protest and file a complaint with police,'' said Radhe Dudhrejia, head of the delegation.

Jyotirnath Maharaj, a prominent religious leader, also took a strong exception to the mural.

