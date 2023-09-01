Science News Roundup: After Chandrayaan-3: India's upcoming and past space missions

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Factbox-After Chandrayaan-3: India's upcoming and past space missions

India is set to launch its next space venture, a mission to study the sun and its effect on space weather, days after the historical landing of its Chandrayaan-3 space craft on the lunar south pole. Here are highlights of the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) upcoming and past missions:

(With inputs from agencies.)