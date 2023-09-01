Idalia weakens into post tropical cyclone, says US NHC

Idalia weakened further into a post tropical storm as it moved away from the U.S. coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday, and issued a tropical storm watch for Bermuda.

The storm was about 165 miles (265 km) southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 km/h), the NHC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)