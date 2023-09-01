Idalia weakens into post tropical cyclone, says US NHC
Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2023 02:31 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 02:31 IST
Idalia weakened further into a post tropical storm as it moved away from the U.S. coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday, and issued a tropical storm watch for Bermuda.
The storm was about 165 miles (265 km) southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 km/h), the NHC said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Idalia
- North Carolina
- Cape Hatteras
- Bermuda
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Florida and Georgia, swamping wide stretch of coast
Hurricane Idalia makes landfall on Florida's Big Bend as Category 3 storm
Storm Idalia seen strengthening to hurricane ahead of Florida landfall
UPDATE 13-Hurricane Idalia lashes Florida, then weakens and turns fury on Georgia
Storm Idalia to intensify into major hurricane ahead of Florida landfall