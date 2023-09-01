Left Menu

NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 departure from space station delayed due to weather

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 01-09-2023 21:54 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 21:54 IST
Image Credit: NASA

NASA said Friday that the departure of the SpaceX Crew-6 mission from the International Space Station has been delayed due to unfavourable weather conditions near the splashdown sites off the coast of Florida. The undocking, originally scheduled for Saturday, September 2, has been deferred by a day to Sunday, September 3, pending weather evaluations.

Crew-6, comprising NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, as well as UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, are all set for a return trip to Earth following a nearly six-month science mission in orbit.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, named Endeavour, is in a healthy state while currently docked to the space station.

"Crew-6’s Dragon undocking depends on a variety of factors, including spacecraft readiness, recovery team readiness, weather, sea states, and other factors," NASA said in a statement on Friday.

NASA will provide live coverage of the upcoming return activities for the Crew-6 mission.

