World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry

Niger's military leaders have reopened the country's airspace to all commercial flights after closing it on Aug. 6 after they seized power in a coup, a transport ministry spokesperson said on Monday. The closure had forced Air France and other European carriers to suspend some flights and take longer routes across the African continent. Landlocked Niger is more than twice the size of France and many flight paths across Africa would normally pass above it.

Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal

President Vladimir Putin told Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan on Monday that Russia was open to discussions about the Black Sea grain deal, an agreement that helped get Ukraine's grain to market and thus ease a global food crisis. Russia quit the deal in July - a year after it was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey - complaining that its own food and fertiliser exports faced obstacles and that not enough Ukrainian grain was going to countries in need.

Nigerian tribunal to rule on presidential election challenge on Sept 6

A Nigerian election tribunal hearing petitions challenging a presidential election result that brought Bola Tinubu to power will deliver its ruling on Sept 6, the court registrar said on Monday. Tinubu won a presidential election in February which his main opponents have disputed. Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party and Peter Obi who came second and third in the race challenged Tinubu's victory in court.

UK's Sunak could face vote to fill seat after lawmaker suspension upheld

British Prime Rishi Sunak could face the prospect of another difficult election for a potential vacant seat in parliament, after a lawmaker lost an appeal against a proposed eight-week suspension for groping two men at a London club. Chris Pincher, who now sits as an independent, was suspended from the ruling Conservative Party by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson last year after being accused of sexual misconduct. Johnson's initial perceived downplaying of the allegations added to pressure that ultimately led to Johnson's resignation as prime minister.

Xi to skip G20 summit in India, China to send Li instead

Premier Li Qiang will lead China's delegation at a G20 summit in New Delhi this weekend, China's foreign ministry said on Monday, indicating President Xi Jinping would not attend and scuppering chances of a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden there. The Sept. 9-10 summit had been seen as a venue for a possible meeting between Xi and Biden, who has confirmed his attendance in New Delhi, following months of efforts by the two powers to stabilise ties frayed by trade and geopolitical tensions.

Two people dead, three missing after downpours in Spain cause widespread floods

At least two people died and three were missing as record rainfall caused heavy flooding in central Spain, shutting roads, subway lines and high-speed train connections, authorities said on Monday. Helicopters were sent to rescue people who had sought refuge on the roofs of their homes in the Toledo area some 50 km (31 miles) southwest of Madrid, emergency services said.

EU, Stockholm say Swedish citizen held in Iran - officials

Sweden and the European Union Commission on Monday said a Swedish national is being detained in Iran - the latest known case of a foreign national being held in Iran amid political tensions with the West. The New York Times earlier on Monday reported that a Swedish citizen, who according to the paper has been working for the European Union's diplomatic corps, had been imprisoned in Iran for more than 500 days.

Ukraine war, absence of Putin and Xi set to dent G20 summit

Deeper and more entrenched divisions over Russia's war in Ukraine risk derailing progress on issues such as food security, debt distress and global cooperation on climate change when the world's most powerful nations meet this weekend in New Delhi. The hardened stance on the war has prevented agreement on even a single communique at the 20 or so ministerial meetings of the G20 during India's presidency this year, leaving it to the leaders to find a way around, if possible.

Gaza landfill fire rages for days, officials appeal for help

Authorities in Gaza have appealed for help to put out a fire that has been burning for days in a waste landfill site, sending foul-smelling smoke spiralling across the blockaded enclave which already suffers from severe environmental problems. "We are working day and night, but unfortunately fires may go on for at least till the end of the week," said municipality spokesperson Hosni Mhana.

Iran expands stock of near-weapons grade uranium, IAEA reports no progress

Iran's stock of uranium enriched to up to 60% purity, close to weapons grade, continues to grow and there has been no progress in talks with Tehran on sensitive issues such as explaining uranium traces at undeclared sites, two reports by the U.N. nuclear watchdog seen by Reuters said on Monday. According to one of the confidential quarterly reports to member states, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran's stockpile of uranium enriched to up to 60% purity, close to the roughly 90% of weapons grade, continued to increase albeit at a slower pace, despite some of it having been diluted.

(With inputs from agencies.)