World News Roundup: In Russia's Pacific port, residents await North Korea's Kim Jong Un; A divided Chile marks 50 years since Pinochet's bloody military coup and more

In Russia's Pacific port, residents await North Korea's Kim Jong Un

In Russia's Pacific port, residents said they were anticipating a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that the United States fears could lead to more weapons supplies for Russia's military in Ukraine. Kim's trip is still unconfirmed. It was first reported by the New York Times citing unidentified U.S. officials and South Korea's intelligence agency said it was possible. But state media in both North Korea and Russia have been silent.

A divided Chile marks 50 years since Pinochet's bloody military coup

Chile on Monday marks 50 years since a violent coup by Augusto Pinochet against socialist President Salvador Allende ushered in two decades of military rule, saw thousands killed and seeded the country's market-led economic model. The 1973 coup, in which tanks roamed the streets and Hawker Hunter planes bombed a burning La Moneda presidential place, reverberated around the world, marking the start of one of the most brutal of a series of U.S.-friendly, right-wing dictatorships that governed much of South America well into the 1980s, leading to mass arrests, torture and disappearances.

Iran, US on verge of prisoner swap under Qatar-mediated deal

When $6 billion of unfrozen Iranian funds are wired to banks in Qatar as early as next week, it will trigger a carefully choreographed sequence that will see as many as five detained U.S. dual nationals leave Iran and a similar number of Iranian prisoners held in the U.S. fly home, according to eight Iranian and other sources familiar with the negotiations who spoke to Reuters. As a first step, Iran on Aug. 10 released four U.S. citizens from Tehran’s Evin prison into house arrest, where they joined a fifth, who was already under house arrest. Later that day U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the move the first step of a process that would lead to their return home.

Analysis-G20 summit agrees on words but struggles on action

The Group of 20 major economies reached a hard-fought compromise over the war in Ukraine and papered over other key differences in a summit declaration at the weekend, presenting few concrete achievements in its core remit of responses to global financial issues. Diplomats and analysts said the surprise consensus in the summit statement on the Russia-Ukraine conflict avoided a split in the group, and the inclusion of the African Union as a new member represented a victory for host India and for developing economies, but the rest was disappointing.

North Korea's Kim to visit Russia for talks with Putin

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will soon visit Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin, the two countries confirmed on Monday, a potentially landmark summit amid Moscow's deepening isolation over the war in Ukraine. Kim will visit Russia in the coming days at the invitation of Putin, the Kremlin said, while North Korean state news agency KCNA said the two would "meet and have a talk", without elaborating.

Ukraine says it regains more territory in counteroffensive

Ukraine said on Monday its troops had regained more territory on the eastern and southern fronts in the past week of its counteroffensive against Russian forces. Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said in televised comments that Ukraine had retaken nearly 2 square km (0.77 square mile) of land around the eastern city of Bakhmut, captured by Russia in May after months of fighting.

Former UK soldier appears in court accused of prison escape

A former British soldier, who has been accused of offences relating to terrorism and the Official Secrets Act, appeared in court on Monday charged with breaking out of prison last week and going on the run. Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, escaped last Wednesday from London's Wandsworth prison, where he was being held ahead of his trial for the other offences, by attaching himself to the underside of a food delivery truck using makeshift straps possibly made from bed sheets, prosecutors say.

Morocco rescuers race to find survivors as earthquake toll nears 2,500

Rescuers raced against time on Monday to find survivors in the rubble more than 48 hours after Morocco's deadliest earthquake in over six decades, with nearly 2,500 killed in a disaster that devastated villages in the High Atlas Mountains. Search teams from Spain, Britain and Qatar were joining efforts to find survivors of the 6.8 magnitude quake that struck late on Friday night, 72 km (45 miles) southwest of Marrakech.

Protests grip Israel ahead of Supreme Court session on judicial overhaul

Hundreds of anti-government protesters shouting "Democracy" and waving national flags demonstrated outside the home of Israel's justice minister on Monday ahead of a Supreme Court hearing on a bid by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition to curb its judicial powers. Police dragged away some protesters amid pushing and shoving tussles to a background of honking car horns. Demonstrators also blocked the car of Justice Minister Yariv Levin, one of the main architects of the plan to overhaul the judiciary.

Israel includes Gaza Americans in U.S. visa-waiver pilot as deadline nears

Israel eased travel for Palestinian Americans from the Gaza Strip on Monday as part of final preparations for a deal enabling Israelis to enter the United States without visas, an Israeli official said. As a condition for its accession to the U.S. Visa Waiver

