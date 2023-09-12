World News Roundup: North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Russia amid U.S. warnings not to sell arms; Russia's rift with old ally Armenia deepens doubts about its clout in ex-USSR and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Russia amid U.S. warnings not to sell arms

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in Russia, a source told Reuters on Tuesday, for what the Kremlin said would be a comprehensive discussion with President Vladimir Putin - amid warnings from Washington they should not trade weapons. Kim left Pyongyang for Russia on Sunday on his private train, the North's state media reported on Tuesday, accompanied by top arms industry and military officials.

Russia's rift with old ally Armenia deepens doubts about its clout in ex-USSR

A public falling-out between Russia and Armenia, one of its oldest and closest allies, is deepening doubts about Moscow's ability to maintain and project power across parts of the former Soviet Union when it is focused on waging war in Ukraine. Armenia hosts a Russian military base and is Moscow's only strategic ally in the volatile South Caucasus, a region crisscrossed with oil and gas pipelines.

Libya floods wipe out quarter of city, 10,000 feared missing

At least 10,000 people were feared missing in Libya on Tuesday in floods caused by a huge storm, which burst dams, swept away buildings and wiped out as much as a quarter of the eastern city of Derna. More than 1,000 bodies had already been recovered in Derna alone, and officials expected the death toll would be much higher, after Storm Daniel barrelled across the Mediterranean into a country crumbling from more than a decade of conflict.

North Korean ammunition could offer Russian troops flawed but useful support

If North Korea provides artillery rounds and other weapons to Russia for the war in Ukraine, it could help Kremlin forces stretch their dwindling stocks of ammunition but would be unlikely to change the course of the conflict, military analysts say. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia on Tuesday for meetings with President Vladimir Putin, where U.S. officials say they expect both sides to pursue an arms deal.

Exclusive-Japan elevates Taiwan security ties in move likely to rile China

Japan has appointed a serving government official to act as its de facto defence attache in Taiwan, four sources said, elevating security ties in a move likely to anger China, which claims the strategic, democratic island as its own. Japan does not have any formal diplomatic representation in Taiwan, and instead handles bilateral relations through the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association in Taipei, which is chiefly staffed by reassigned foreign and trade ministry officials. The defence attache role, however, has until now been held by a retired Japan Self Defence Force officer to avoid antagonising China.

Aung San Suu Kyi's son 'extremely worried' about his mother's health

The son of Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar's detained former leader, said he was "extremely worried" about his mother's health, saying she was struggling to eat and was being refused permission to see an outside doctor. The 78-year-old Nobel laureate, who has been detained for more than two years, has experienced bouts of dizziness and vomiting, and is suffering from a serious gum disease, her son, Kim Aris, who lives in Britain, told Reuters.

Frustration mounts with Morocco quake aid yet to reach some survivors

Many survivors of Morocco's earthquake were struggling in makeshift shelters on Tuesday after a fourth night outside, while villagers in devastated mountain areas voiced frustration at having received no help from the authorities. The death toll from the 6.8 magnitude quake that struck in the High Atlas Mountains late on Friday stood at 2,862, with 2,562 people injured. It was Morocco's deadliest earthquake since 1960 and its most powerful in more than a century.

US-Mexico border is world's deadliest land migration route, IOM finds

The U.S.-Mexico border is the world's deadliest land migration route, according to U.N. migration agency figures published on Tuesday, with hundreds losing their lives attempting to make perilous desert crossings. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) documented 686 deaths and disappearances among migrants on the frontier last year, but the actual figure is likely higher due missing data, including from the Texas border county coroner's offices and the Mexican search and rescue agency.

With Putin summit, North Korea charts new course in fraught Russia relationship

The coming meetings between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could help reshape how the reclusive and distrustful North has dealt with its partners in Moscow and Beijing, analysts say. When Kim visited Russia for the first time in 2019, his summit with Putin was almost an afterthought amid the flashier meetings with then-U.S. President Donald Trump and multiple visits to meet with North Korea's only treaty ally and main economic partner, China.

Exclusive-Ukraine's Antonov turns to drones in response to Russian invasion

Ukraine's Antonov is expanding in drone making, a presentation by the country's umbrella defence group seen by Reuters shows, as it diversifies its core cargo plane business in response to Russia's invasion. Drones made and adapted in Ukraine play a major part in the war and Antonov's previously unreported move is consistent with Ukraine's aim to be a global drone hub, boosted by investment in a sector that has grown dramatically since early 2022.

