Science News Roundup: 'Learning period' for US commercial space regulations should be extended -US Sen. Cruz; Berlin blocks complete takeover of satellite startup by Chinese firm

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

'Learning period' for US commercial space regulations should be extended -US Sen. Cruz

A federal moratorium on commercial spaceflight safety regulations should be extended to support more innovation in the space sector, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz said on Wednesday, ahead of the scheduled expiration of a years-old ban on Oct. 1. There are currently no regulations on the safety of privately built space vehicles. The fast-growing sector since 2004 has been shielded from federal safety regulations by what is widely called a "learning period."

Exclusive-Berlin blocks complete takeover of satellite startup by Chinese firm - sources

The German government on Wednesday forbid the complete takeover of satellite startup KLEO Connect by a Chinese firm, two government sources told Reuters. The cabinet agreed a decision by the economy ministry not to let Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology, which already has 53% of the company, acquire the 45% minority stake of German company EightyLeo, according to the sources.

