Science News Roundup: 'Learning period' for US commercial space regulations should be extended -US Sen. Cruz; Exclusive-Berlin blocks complete takeover of satellite startup by Chinese firm - sources and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. 'Learning period' for US commercial space regulations should be extended -US Sen. Cruz A federal moratorium on commercial spaceflight safety regulations should be extended to support more innovation in the space sector, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz said on Wednesday, ahead of the scheduled expiration of a years-old ban on Oct. 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 18:26 IST
Ted Cruz Image Credit: Twitter(@SenTedCruz)

'Learning period' for US commercial space regulations should be extended -US Sen. Cruz

A federal moratorium on commercial spaceflight safety regulations should be extended to support more innovation in the space sector, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz said on Wednesday, ahead of the scheduled expiration of a years-old ban on Oct. 1. There are currently no regulations on the safety of privately built space vehicles. The fast-growing sector since 2004 has been shielded from federal safety regulations by what is widely called a "learning period."

Exclusive-Berlin blocks complete takeover of satellite startup by Chinese firm - sources

The German government on Wednesday forbid the complete takeover of satellite startup KLEO Connect by a Chinese firm, two government sources told Reuters. The cabinet agreed a decision by the economy ministry not to let Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology, which already has 53% of the company, acquire the 45% minority stake of German company EightyLeo, according to the sources.

In San Francisco Bay, ecologists work to protect sevengill sharks

Meghan Holst studies the broadnose sevengill shark, so she was naturally concerned when record-setting rain this year altered the shark's nursery grounds in San Francisco Bay. But the species appears to have withstood the challenge, based on initial observations from a recent outing on the water by Holst, a 31-year-old doctoral student in conservation ecology at the University of California, Davis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

