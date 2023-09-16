SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit
SpaceX on Friday launched 22 Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit, marking the company's 65th launch of the year.
The Falcon 9 launch vehicle carrying the satellites lifted off at 11:38 p.m. ET from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Following stage separation, Falcon 9's first stage landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean
This was the fifth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER, and now three Starlink missions.
Falcon 9 launches 22 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida, completing SpaceX's 65th launch of the year pic.twitter.com/tv0PcfeV0s— SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 16, 2023
