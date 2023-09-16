World News Roundup: Iran's security forces briefly detain Mahsa Amini's father a year after her death; Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Iran's security forces briefly detain Mahsa Amini's father a year after her death

Iranian security forces briefly detained the father of Mahsa Amini on Saturday and spread across mainly Kurdish areas of the country, a year after her death in police custody set off some of the biggest protests since the fall of the Shah in 1979.

State-affiliated media reported arrests of several "counter revolutionaries" and "terrorists" in different Iranian cities and said security forces had foiled plots to create disturbances around illegal demonstrations.

Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement

Defence Minister Li Shangfu, who has been missing from public view for more than two weeks, has been placed under investigation by Chinese authorities, according to 10 people familiar with the matter. The investigation into Li relates to procurement of military equipment, according to a regional security official and three people in direct contact with the Chinese military. Reuters was unable to obtain details on which equipment purchases were under scrutiny.

Exclusive-A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

For Jaime Maussan, a Mexican journalist and longtime UFO enthusiast, they are one of the most important discoveries in the history of humankind. But for many scientists these two tiny mummified bodies with elongated heads and three fingers on each hand, images of which were beamed around the world this week when they were presented to Mexico's Congress, are an already-debunked - perhaps criminal - stunt.

North Korea's Kim views Russian nuclear-capable bombers, hypersonic missiles

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected Russian nuclear-capable strategic bombers, hypersonic missiles and warships on Saturday, accompanied by President Vladimir Putin's defence minister. A smiling Kim was greeted in Russia's Knevichi airfield, about 50 km (30 miles) from the Pacific port city of Vladivostok, by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, who saluted him. The North Korean leader then inspected a guard of honour.

Russia says U.S. conviction of Kremlin-linked businessman "politically motivated" - RIA

Moscow has dismissed as "politically motivated" the conviction of Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin in a U.S. court for participating in a $93 million insider-trading scheme, the state news agency RIA reported on Saturday. Klyushin, who has ties to the Kremlin, was sentenced on Sept. 7 to nine years in prison after being found guilty in February of trading shares using hacked secret earnings information about multiple companies.

Hurricane Lee nears New England, Canada

After churning for more than a week over the Atlantic Ocean, Hurricane Lee closed in on New England and Atlantic Canada on Saturday, and is likely to make landfall as a tropical storm with drenching rains, powerful winds and a dangerous storm surge. The Canadian Hurricane Center projected Lee would make landfall in Nova Scotia some time after 3 p.m. ADT (1800 GMT) or perhaps later in New Brunswick with winds below hurricane force.

Mourners gather in South African for funeral of controversial Zulu prince Buthelezi

Thousands of mourners gathered in eastern South Africa on Saturday for the state funeral of Mangosuthu Buthelezi. The veteran South African politician, Zulu prince and controversial figure during the apartheid liberation struggle, died last week aged 95.

Flood-hit Libyan city counts losses as search for missing goes on

Residents of Derna in eastern Libya were counting their losses from a flood that devastated swathes of the coastal city as the search for the missing continued on Saturday for a sixth day and more bodies were pulled from the sea. Central Street, once a focus of economic activity in Derna lined with shops, was largely deserted, the silence broken only by the sound of the wind whistling past wrecked buildings as a few people sat disconsolate in the road, sipping coffee and surveying the damage.

Ukrainian minister vows more drones for strikes on Russian warships

Ukraine will be able to conduct more drone attacks on Russian warships, a Ukrainian minister who has played a key role in building the country's drone industry told Reuters after a recent series of sea raids. “There will be more drones, more attacks, and fewer Russian ships. That’s for sure,” Digital Transformation minister Mykhailo Fedorov said in an interview on Friday, answering a question about recent attacks near Crimea.

'Bring them back': Ukrainian orphans demand return of children in Russia

Ukrainian orphans Ivan and Maksym, 17 and 16, escaped shelling and hunger in besieged Mariupol only to be captured and taken to the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk where they were held incommunicado for months with dozens of other children. They are now among about 400 Ukrainian children to have returned from Russia or Russian-held territory since Moscow's full-scale invasion began in February, 2022 - a tiny fraction of the 20,000 children that Kyiv has identified as taken without the consent of family or guardians.

(With inputs from agencies.)