Science News Roundup: NASA's first asteroid sample on track for Sunday parachute landing in Utah; Mexico researchers show progress on drive to replace U.S. corn imports and more

NASA's first asteroid sample on track for Sunday parachute landing in Utah

A NASA space capsule carrying a sample of rocky material plucked from the surface of an asteroid three years ago hurtled toward Earth this weekend headed for a fiery plunge through the atmosphere and a parachute landing in the Utah desert on Sunday.

Weather forecasts were favorable and the robotic spacecraft OSIRIS-REx was on course to release the sample-return capsule for final descent as planned, with no further adjustments to its flight path needed, NASA officials said at a news briefing on Friday.

Mexico researchers show progress on drive to replace U.S. corn imports

Researchers at a top Mexican agricultural university this week showed the progress they had made in producing more non-GM yellow corn seeds to help replace imported grain from the United States which is at the center of a major bilateral trade dispute. Experts at the Autonomous University of Chapingo, on the northeastern flank of Mexico City, unveiled advances in developing seeds for planting to offset corn imports as Mexico battles with the United States, its top trading partner, over its plan to limit the use of genetically modified (GM) corn.

Explainer-What to know about October's 'ring of fire' solar eclipse

Millions of people in the Americas will be in a position to witness an astronomical treat on Oct. 14 with a solar eclipse in which - weather permitting - the moon will be seen passing in front of the sun. The eclipse is due to be visible along a path covering parts of the United States, Mexico and several countries in Central America and South America.

