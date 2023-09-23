Left Menu

NASA's first asteroid sample arriving on Earth tomorrow | Watch live

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 23-09-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 22:30 IST
NASA’s first asteroid sample arriving on Earth tomorrow | Watch live
Image Credit: Twitter (@OSIRISREx)

The first sample of an asteroid collected in space by the OSIRIS-REx (Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification and Security-Regolith Explorer) mission will be arriving on on Earth Sunday, September 24. The sample capsule with material from asteroid Bennu will land in the Utah desert.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will not land itself on Earth but will release the sample capsule from 63,000 miles ( about 102,000 kilometres) above Earth's surface. Thereafter, the spacecraft will embark on its next mission to asteroid Apophis: OSIRIS-APEX (OSIRIS-Apophis Explorer).

Live coverage of the capsule landing will air on NASA TV, the NASA app, and the agency's website and social media accounts starting at 10 a.m. EDT (8 a.m. MDT).

The sample capsule contains rocks and dust from asteroid Bennu that could be more than 4.5 billion years old. By analysing the samples in laboratories, scientists hope to address dozens of questions about asteroids, the early solar system, and the origins of life

