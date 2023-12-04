Hubble views massive cluster of brightly glowing galaxies

This breathtaking celestial landscape captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope features a massive cluster of brightly glowing galaxies, first identified as Abell 3192.

Located in the constellation Eridanus, Abell 3192 was originally documented in the 1989 update of the Abell catalog of galaxy clusters. Back then it was thought to comprise a single cluster of galaxies, concentrated at a single distance. However, further research revealed that the original Abell cluster is actually comprised of two independent galaxy clusters - a foreground group around 2.3 billion light-years from Earth, and another group at a greater distance of about 5.4 billion light-years away from us.

The more distant galaxy cluster, included in the Massive Cluster Survey as MCS J0358.8-2955, takes central stage in this Hubble image. The two galaxy groups are thought to have masses equivalent to around 30 trillion and 120 trillion times the mass of our Sun, respectively. Both of the two largest galaxies at the center of this image are part of MCS J0358.8-2955. The smaller galaxies, however, are a mixture of the two groups within Abell 3192.

"Like all galaxy clusters, Abell 3192 is suffused with hot gas that emits powerful X-rays, and it is enveloped in a halo of invisible dark matter. All this unseen material comprises such a huge amount of mass that the galaxy cluster noticeably curves spacetime around it, making it into a gravitational lens. Smaller galaxies behind the cluster appear distorted into long, warped arcs around the cluster’s edges," ESA wrote in a post.