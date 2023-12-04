Left Menu

Hubble views massive cluster of brightly glowing galaxies

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 04-12-2023 10:33 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 10:33 IST
Hubble views massive cluster of brightly glowing galaxies
Image Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, G. Smith, H. Ebeling, D. Coe

This breathtaking celestial landscape captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope features a massive cluster of brightly glowing galaxies, first identified as Abell 3192.

Located in the constellation Eridanus, Abell 3192 was originally documented in the 1989 update of the Abell catalog of galaxy clusters. Back then it was thought to comprise a single cluster of galaxies, concentrated at a single distance. However, further research revealed that the original Abell cluster is actually comprised of two independent galaxy clusters - a foreground group around 2.3 billion light-years from Earth, and another group at a greater distance of about 5.4 billion light-years away from us.

The more distant galaxy cluster, included in the Massive Cluster Survey as MCS J0358.8-2955, takes central stage in this Hubble image. The two galaxy groups are thought to have masses equivalent to around 30 trillion and 120 trillion times the mass of our Sun, respectively. Both of the two largest galaxies at the center of this image are part of MCS J0358.8-2955. The smaller galaxies, however, are a mixture of the two groups within Abell 3192.

"Like all galaxy clusters, Abell 3192 is suffused with hot gas that emits powerful X-rays, and it is enveloped in a halo of invisible dark matter. All this unseen material comprises such a huge amount of mass that the galaxy cluster noticeably curves spacetime around it, making it into a gravitational lens. Smaller galaxies behind the cluster appear distorted into long, warped arcs around the cluster’s edges," ESA wrote in a post.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable and just’, says Guterres

COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable a...

 Global
4
Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford after Newcastle defeat

Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford aft...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023