Tsunami threat recedes after earthquake in Philippines
Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2023 22:49 IST | Created: 02-12-2023 22:46 IST
There is no longer a tsunami threat after an earthquake of at least magnitude 7.5 struck Mindanao in the southern Philippines late on Saturday, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System said on Sunday. "Based on all available data ... the tsunami threat from this earthquake has now passed," it said.
"Minor sea level fluctuations may occur in some coastal areas." Some areas of the Philippines and southwestern Japanese coasts were previously expected to be hit tsunami waves of a metre (3 feet) or more.
