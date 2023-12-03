Left Menu

Astronomers surprised to find planet 'too massive for its star'

But the discovery of a planet at least 13 times Earth's mass orbiting very close to a red dwarf only 11% of the sun's mass has astronomers going back to the drawing board on planetary formation theory involving this prevalent type of star. The mass ratio of this planet with its star is more than 100 times greater than that of Earth and the sun.

Science News Roundup: Astronomers surprised to find planet 'too massive for its star'
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxfuel

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Astronomers surprised to find planet 'too massive for its star'

Our Milky Way galaxy's most common type of star is called a red dwarf - much smaller and less luminous than our sun. These stars - or so it was thought - simply are not big enough to host planets much larger than Earth. But the discovery of a planet at least 13 times Earth's mass orbiting very close to a red dwarf only 11% of the sun's mass has astronomers going back to the drawing board on planetary formation theory involving this prevalent type of star. The mass ratio of this planet with its star is more than 100 times greater than that of Earth and the sun.

