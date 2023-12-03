Left Menu

Karur Vysya Bank opens three new branches in Tamil Nadu, one in Karnataka

Updated: 03-12-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 14:47 IST
Karur Vysya Bank opens three new branches in Tamil Nadu, one in Karnataka
Private sector Karur Vysya Bank inaugurated four branches in south India to strengthen its footprint across the country, an official statement said on Sunday, adding that this expands their network to 831 branches across India.

The Tamil Nadu-based bank recently inaugurated one branch in Bengaluru apart from one each in Vellore, Thiruvennainallur and Marakkanam in the state.

As of September 30 this year, the bank’s total business was Rs 1.53 lakh crore, net profit was Rs 737 crore and net Non-Performing Assets (NPA) were at 0.47 per cent, the release said. The bank said it has built its financials focusing on three pillars of growth, profitability and asset quality.

