Games-Gold Coast pulls bid for 2026 Commonwealth Games

Updated: 04-12-2023 04:01 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 04:01 IST
Australia's Gold Coast has withdrawn its bid to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, citing lack of support from state or federal governments, mayor Tom State said on Sunday. The 700 million AUD ($466.62 million) joint bid with Perth for the quadrennial multi-sport event did not receive government backing following Victoria's withdrawal in July due to budget overruns.

"We did our best and that's all people can expect," Tate said in a statement. "Sadly, at the same time, our country's reputation as a place that reneges on a global sports contract remains in tatters.

"In simple terms, it seems our Games' vision doesn't align with the vision of the state or federal governments." The news comes two months after Commonwealth Games Australia CEO Craig Phillips said the Games' global governing body was open to delaying the event a year to give potential hosts more time to prepare.

The future of the Games remains up in the air, with Canada's Alberta province also withdrawing its support for a bid for the 2030 event. Tate added that the proposal had received overwhelming support from locals, athletes, and business people who want to see "the event saved".

"Our dual proposal would have delivered billions into the national economy and given athletes, and para-athletes, a clear pathway towards the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and Paralympics and then on to the 2032 Games in Queensland." Australia, by far the Games' most successful competing nation, has hosted five of the previous 22 editions. ($1 = 1.5002 Australian dollars)

