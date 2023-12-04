Search on for 26 climbers missing after Indonesia volcano erupts - official

A rescue team in Indonesia was on Monday searching for 26 local climbers missing since the eruption of the Marapi volcano in West Sumatra, an official said.

The Marapi volcano erupted on Sunday, spewing ash as high as 3 km (9,843 ft) into the air. There were 75 climbers in all and 49 had been evacuated from the area, the rescue official said.

