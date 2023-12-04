Left Menu

The search for the leopard that was spotted on Friday night in south Delhis Neb Sarai area was still on while at least 50 police officials have been deployed in the area to monitor the situation.Its more than 48 hours and there is no lead on the leopard.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2023 10:17 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 10:16 IST
Search for elusive leopard on in Delhi's Neb Sarai
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The search for the leopard that was spotted on Friday night in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area was still on while at least 50 police officials have been deployed in the area to monitor the situation.

''It's more than 48 hours and there is no lead on the leopard. The two trap cages set up by the forest department are still at their places,'' a police official said on Monday. The leopard was spotted near a farmhouse in the Neb Sarai area on the border of Delhi and Haryana on Friday. It has not been seen since then.

A police officer said at least 50 staffers of the Neb Sarai Police station have been deployed round the clock to keep a tab on the situation. They, under the supervision of the station house officer, Inspector Surender Rana, are working with the forest department personnel. ''We are making announcements, at least thrice a day, telling the people about do's and don'ts if they see the leopard again,'' a police official said. The forest department on Saturday said two teams of 40 personnel have combed the jungle area which is connected to the Aravali Hills range.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

