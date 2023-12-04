Science News Roundup: Scientists launch research effort at COP28 for Congo rainforest

Left Menu

Updated: 04-12-2023 10:28 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 10:27 IST
Scientists launch research effort at COP28 for Congo rainforest

Hundreds of scientists at the United Nations COP28 climate summit on Sunday launched a research coalition aimed at correcting a historic lack of information about the Congo River basin and its rainforest, the second largest in the world. The Science Panel for the Congo Basin, backed by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, aims to issue a report in 2025 that offers the most detailed scientific assessment to date about the Congo Basin.

