Science News Roundup: Scientists launch research effort at COP28 for Congo rainforest

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Scientists launch research effort at COP28 for Congo rainforest

Hundreds of scientists at the United Nations COP28 climate summit on Sunday launched a research coalition aimed at correcting a historic lack of information about the Congo River basin and its rainforest, the second largest in the world. The Science Panel for the Congo Basin, backed by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, aims to issue a report in 2025 that offers the most detailed scientific assessment to date about the Congo Basin.

(With inputs from agencies.)