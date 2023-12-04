Tigress dies at Ranchi zoo after kidney failure
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 04-12-2023 11:17 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 11:15 IST
- Country:
- India
A six-year-old tigress died at Ranchi's Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park due to kidney failure, an official said.
''Despite treatment, the tigress, Saraswati, could not survive and died on Sunday,'' said Jabbar Singh, director of the facility, popularly known as Birsa Zoo.
She was ill since November 22, owing to kidney complications, Singh told PTI.
''The tigress died due to kidney failure,'' said Dr M K Gupta from the Ranchi Veterinary College, who conducted the post-mortem examination. The zoo now has eight tigers after the death of Saraswati.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajasthan govt collected tax of Rs 35,975 cr on petrol, diesel: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri
Digvijaya Singh reaches Khajuraho police station with body of Congress worker; stages sit-in protest
Anyone who can't give security to mothers and sisters has no right to rule: Rajnath Singh referring to Ashok Gehlot govt in Rajasthan.
"There are very high expectations from the team," says Ishan Kishan's mother Suchitra Singh
Every player is in form, says Navjot Singh Sidhu ahead of CWC 2023 final