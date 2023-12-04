Left Menu

J Kumar Infra bags construction order worth Rs 379 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2023 11:45 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 11:45 IST
J Kumar Infra bags construction order worth Rs 379 crore
  • Country:
  • India

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd on Monday said that it has bagged a construction order worth Rs 378.7 crore.

The project pertains to the construction of a flyover.

''The company is in receipt of Letter of Acceptance...for the project...design and construction of the flyover (Missing Links) from Link Road, Andheri (West) to Poonam Nagar (JVLR) adjacent to the alignment of Metro Line - 6 of Mumbai Metro Rail Project of MMRDA from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority,'' the company said in a filing to BSE.

The project is to be completed within a period of 30 months, the filing said.

JKIL is into construction of urban infra projects including metros, flyovers and bridges. It is focused on engineering, procurement and construction projects, having foothold in various sectors like urban infrastructure, transportation and civil construction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable and just’, says Guterres

COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable a...

 Global
4
Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford after Newcastle defeat

Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford aft...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023