Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes Turkey region - GFZ

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 04-12-2023 13:26 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 13:25 IST
A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck the Turkey region on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
