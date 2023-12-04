Hubble views densely packed globular cluster in Large Magellanic Cloud

The ESA/Hubble Picture of the Week shows the densely packed globular cluster known as NGC 2210. This galaxy cluster is located in the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), about 157,000 light-years away from Earth, and is known as a satellite galaxy of our home galaxy, the Milky Way.

Globular clusters are very stable, tightly bound clusters of thousands or even millions of stars and are often studied to investigate potentially very old stellar populations.

A 2017 research revealed that a sample of LMC globular clusters were incredibly close in age to some of the oldest stellar clusters found in our Milky Way galaxy's halo. The researchers found that NGC 2210 specifically probably clocks in at around 11.6 billion years of age, making it by far the youngest globular cluster in their sample. All other LMC globular clusters were found to be even older, with four of them over 13 billion years old.

The study of globular clusters has been significantly transformed by Hubble, as it is nearly impossible to differentiate stars in these clusters using ground-based telescopes. Hubble has enabled the scientific community to investigate the types of stars present in globular clusters, their evolution, and the role of gravity in these densely packed systems.

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope was also the first telescope to directly observe white dwarfs in globular star clusters. These white dwarfs are considered the dimmest stars ever seen in a globular star cluster, and their observation has provided valuable insights into the properties and behaviour of stars.