COP28: France, Japan to support African development bank push to leverage SDRs

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 04-12-2023 14:07 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 14:05 IST
France and Japan have announced they will lead in supporting the African Development Bank's facility to leverage IMF Special Drawing Rights for climate and development, the COP28 presidency said in a post on X on Monday.

SDRs are rainy day foreign exchange reserves held at the IMF that are rarely used, although some were during the Covid pandemic. Allowing the SDRs to be on-lent to development banks could help them bolster climate finance in developing markets.

