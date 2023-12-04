Left Menu

CIL initiates actions to fulfil all resources required to achieve 1 billion tonnes annual production target

State-owned CIL has already begun actions to fulfil all resources needed to achieve one billion tonnes of annual production target, Parliament was informed on Monday.In reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi said that Coal India CIL is expected to achieve the production of one billion tonnes by 2025-26.Under 1 BT billion tonnes plan, CIL has already identified and initiated actions for fulfilling all the resources required like EC environment clearanceFCforest clearance, land, evacuation infrastructures such as mechanised loading through CHPSILO, rail projects etc.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2023 15:10 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 14:57 IST
CIL initiates actions to fulfil all resources required to achieve 1 billion tonnes annual production target
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned CIL has already begun actions to fulfil all resources needed to achieve one billion tonnes of annual production target, Parliament was informed on Monday.

In reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi said that Coal India (CIL) is expected to achieve the production of one billion tonnes by 2025-26.

''Under 1 BT (billion tonnes) plan, CIL has already identified and initiated actions for fulfilling all the resources required like EC (environment clearance)/FC(forest clearance), land, evacuation infrastructures such as mechanised loading through CHP/SILO, rail projects etc. for enabling projects to contribute to its target as per 1 BT production plan,'' the minister said.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

From April 2020 to October 15, 2023, the maharatna firm has got environment clearance for 101 proposals with an additional capacity of 144.23 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), he explained.

''Stage-II FC granted for 25 proposals with diversion of forest land of about 3,997.95 Ha and Stage-I FC granted for 15 proposals involving forest land of 2,498.2 Ha. CIL has taken possession of about 8,893 Ha (hectare) land. CIL has commissioned nine First Mile Connectivity (FMC) projects with a capacity of 127 MTPA,'' he said.

The public sector enterprise has also commissioned five rail projects to further increase the evacuation and transportation capacity of coal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable and just’, says Guterres

COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable a...

 Global
4
Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford after Newcastle defeat

Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford aft...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023