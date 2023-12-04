Left Menu

Nepal starts repair of border pillars along the border with India

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 04-12-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 21:21 IST
Nepal starts repair of border pillars along the border with India
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal on Monday began the repair work of 317 border pillars in the Jhapa district of Koshi province along the border with India.

A technical team from the Armed Police Force, Bhadrapur-2, launched the drive by repairing the reference border pillar (No 91/1) under the permanent border pillar (No 55) at Satighatta of Mechinagar Municipality-7, local media reports said.

The pillar repair work was jointly inaugurated by Mechinagar Mayor Gopal Chandra Budhathoki, Bhadrapur Municipality Mayor Ganesh Pokharel, brigade chief of the APF number 1 brigade headquarters Anjani Kumar Pokharel and Nepal Police chief in Koshi Province Rajesh Nath Bastola.

The maintenance of the Nepal-India border pillars has started for the first time in Koshi province, according to brigade chief Pokharel.

There are 957 border pillars along the 430-kilometre-long open border between Nepal and India throughout Koshi province, and 1,500 workforces have been deployed for border security, he said.

As per the agreement of the Nepal-India border working group, even number border pillars will be repaired by the Indian side, and odd number pillars by the Nepali side.

The Indian side has already maintained an even number of pillars in the Jhapa district.

The Nepali side will repair 317 odd-numbered border pillars along the 144-kilometre open border from Mechinagar to Gaurigunj, battalion chief of the APF number 2 battalion Debraj Aryal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

 Australia
2
India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems

India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery En...

 India
3
FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; AstraZeneca, AI biologics firm Absci tie up on cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023