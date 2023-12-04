Rs 493 crore to be spent on improving power infra in Himachal border villages: CM Sukhu

The power infrastructure will be strengthened in Himachal Pradesh's border villages at a cost of Rs 493 crore to ensure reliable electricity supply to strategically important military and paramilitary establishments of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts and its residents, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday.

Two detailed project reports (DPRs) have been prepared over it, a statement issued here said.

Rs 486.47 crore will be spent on the construction of two 66/22 KV capacity and 2x6.3 MVA substations at Sumdo and Kaza. A 130-km 66 KV line will also be laid from Pooh to Kaza. After the completion of these works, quality and reliable power supply would be ensured to Army establishments, Border Road Organisation and Indo-Tibet Border Police posts at border areas, the chief minister said. Thirteen distribution transformers (DTR) would be installed along with the associated 22 KV line at 13 border outposts, the statement said.

Rs 6.49 crore would be incurred on the development of electrical distribution infrastructure in 32 villages – 12 villages of Kinnaur district and 20 villages of Spiti block of Lahaul-Spiti district, it said.

The completion of this project will facilitate the tribal areas with quality, reliable and affordable power supply, the statement added.

