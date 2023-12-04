J&K admn asks UT-Level Bankers' Committee to focus on PM Vishwakarma Scheme

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday asked the bankers' committee to implement and promote PM Vishwakarma Scheme for providing end-to-end solutions to artisans and craftspeople in the Union Territory.

Vivek Joshi, Secretary of the Department of Financial Services in a meeting said that the Vishwakarma Scheme is one of the stepping stones in realising the all-important milestone of the Prime Minister's Vision to see India as a developed country by 2047.

The meeting reviewed the performance of banks in the delivery of credit under various schemes during the half year ended September 2023 and a special focus was given to the implementation of PM Vishwakarma scheme in Jammu and Kashmir.

''I am here to impress upon you all that PM Vishwakarma is an ambitious programme of the Union Government. With its primary focus on quality, the scheme has been devised in such a way that it could well serve as a template for all upcoming schemes of the Central and State Governments," Joshi said. He said targets set for this scheme are very much achievable and Jammu and Kashmir has potential to take this scheme forward.

''Bankers and line departments have a huge role to play to ensure that all the eligible Vishwakarmas avail benefits under the scheme and contribute to their self-sufficiency, improved productivity besides the nation's self-reliance,'' he added.

Pointing to the gaps in the storage capacity and apple production in Jammu and Kashmir, Joshi directed the banks to extend credit linkage to all the controlled atmosphere stores through pledge financing against Electronically Negotiable Warehouse Receipt (ENWR).

