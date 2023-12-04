Left Menu

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor has achieved 67 pc physical progress: Govt

The segment from Duhai to Duhai Depot is a spur from the main corridor.The corridor once fully completed will reduce travel time between Delhi and Meerut to a little less than an hour.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 21:38 IST
An expenditure of around Rs 18,160 crore has been incurred on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor till October 31 this year and the project has achieved 67.3 per cent physical progress, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

In a written response to a question, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor was sanctioned at a cost of Rs 30,274 crore.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is implementing India's first semi-high-speed regional rail service project.

In October, it was renamed 'Namo Bharat'. The 17-km priority section of the corridor was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''The NCRTC has informed that as on 31.10.2023, an expenditure of Rs 18,160.81 core has been incurred on the project,'' the minister said.

He said that the target for completion of this project is June 2025.

''The physical and financial progress of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor as on 31.10.2023 is 67.3 per cent and 60 per cent respectively,'' Kishore said in the written reply.

On October 20, the prime minister showed the green flag to the train connecting Sahibabad and Duhai Depot stations. Trains plying on this corridor can run at a speed of 180 kmph.

The priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot has five stations -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot. The segment from Duhai to Duhai Depot is a spur from the main corridor.

The corridor once fully completed will reduce travel time between Delhi and Meerut to a little less than an hour.

