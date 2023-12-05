Left Menu

Drones deployed in search for elusive leopard spotted in Delhi's Neb Sarai

A leopard spotted on Friday in south Delhis Neb Sarai area continues to evade the authorities even as an operation to capture it remains underway with the help of drone surveillance and at least 50 police personnel have been deployed to monitor the situation, officials said.Forest department officials have deployed drones to comb the area, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2023 00:05 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 00:05 IST
Drones deployed in search for elusive leopard spotted in Delhi's Neb Sarai
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard spotted on Friday in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area continues to evade the authorities even as an operation to capture it remains underway with the help of drone surveillance and at least 50 police personnel have been deployed to monitor the situation, officials said.

Forest department officials have deployed drones to comb the area, they said. ''...there is no lead on the leopard. The two trap cages set up by the forest department are still at their places,'' a police officer said on Monday. The leopard was spotted near a farmhouse in the Neb Sarai area on the border of Delhi and Haryana on Friday. It has not been seen since then.

A police officer said at least 50 staffers of Neb Sarai police station have been deployed round the clock to keep a tab on the situation. They, under the supervision of the SHO, are working with forest department personnel. ''We are making announcements at least thrice a day, telling people the do's and don'ts if they see the leopard again,'' a police officer said. The forest department on Saturday said two teams of 40 personnel combed the jungle area connecting to the Aravalli Hills range.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

 Australia
2
India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems

India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery En...

 India
3
FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; AstraZeneca, AI biologics firm Absci tie up on cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023