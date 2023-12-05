British high commissioner calls on Assam CM

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis called on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Monday and held discussions on a wide range of issues, including cooperation on sustainability, health and education between the northeastern state and the European country. The chief minister called for closer collaboration between India and the UK to promote a green economy, including electric vehicles and tree plantations.

The British high commissioner was impressed with the success of the world record-making 'Amrit Brikshya' plantation programme, the CMO posted on the micro-blogging site 'X'.

Discussions were also held to ensure more opportunities for Assamese students to apply for the Chevening.

The chief minister also stressed on the emotional importance of 'Vrindavani Vastra' in Assamese society and suggested enhanced access for scholars and researchers.

'Vrindavani Vastra' is a drape woven by Assamese weavers in the 16th century under the guidance of Assam's Vaishnavite scholar Srimanta Sankardeva, illustrating the childhood activities of Lord Krishna in Vrindavan.

Parts of the original drape are presently owned by the Victoria and Albert Museum in London and Musee Guimet (the Guimet Museum) in Paris.

''Great pleasure to meet @himantabiswa this morning to discuss #UKASSAM cooperation on sustainability, health, education. Remarkable things are happening in the North East','' Ellis posted on 'X'.

The chief minister, in a reply to the tweet, said that it was an absolute pleasure meeting the high commissioner.

''Your words are truly encouraging. Under the PM's leadership, North East is witnessing a remarkable transformation.

''Look forward to fostering a strong partnership in respect to the exciting prospect of #UKASSAM collaboration,'' he added.

