Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday urged the Centre to provide all possible help to states affected by Cyclone Michaung.In a post on X, Kharge said it is distressing to witness the impact of the cyclone in Tamil Nadu, where precious lives have been lost.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2023 10:10 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 10:07 IST
Centre should extend all help to states affected by cyclone: Cong chief
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday urged the Centre to provide all possible help to states affected by Cyclone Michaung.

In a post on X, Kharge said it is distressing to witness the impact of the cyclone in Tamil Nadu, where precious lives have been lost. ''The cyclone is expected to make its presence felt in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Puducherry, and may cause heavy rains in Jharkhand. ''All the state governments must receive every possible assistance from the Union Government in this hour of need. We must be together to avert any crisis,'' the Congress chief said. Asserting that the safety of the people is paramount, he also requested the Congress workers to provide all help to fellow citizens. Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc in Chennai and its suburbs on Monday, leaving five people dead.

The cyclone is likely to move nearly northwards parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla during forenoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

