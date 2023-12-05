Left Menu

Draft text at COP28 shows negotiators considering fossil fuel 'phase out'

A second draft of what could be the final agreement from the COP28 U.N. climate summit shows negotiators are considering calling for an "orderly and just" phase out of fossil fuels. The draft text was published by the U.N. climate body and shows the possible outcomes for talks at the COP28 summit in Dubai.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 05-12-2023 10:24 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 10:23 IST
Draft text at COP28 shows negotiators considering fossil fuel 'phase out'
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A second draft of what could be the final agreement from the COP28 U.N. climate summit shows negotiators are considering calling for an "orderly and just" phase out of fossil fuels.

The draft text was published by the U.N. climate body and shows the possible outcomes for talks at the COP28 summit in Dubai. The negotiations are part of the "global stocktake" process, in which nearly 200 nations are trying to agree on plans to curb rising global temperatures. The first option in the draft text was listed as "an orderly and just phase out of fossil fuels". The second called for "accelerating efforts towards phasing out unabated fossil fuels".

The third option would be no mention of a fossil fuel phase out. The draft text also included an option for countries to agree to a "rapid phase out of unabated coal power this decade" and an immediate halt to building new CO2-emitting coal power plants.

However, a second option for the same paragraph would not mention phasing out coal at all. An "unabated" power plant is one that does not capture the plant's CO2 emissions before they hit the atmosphere. The vast majority of the world's power plants are unabated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

 Australia
2
India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems

India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery En...

 India
3
FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; AstraZeneca, AI biologics firm Absci tie up on cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023