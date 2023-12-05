Former Maharashtra PWD officer Bongirwar gets lifetime achievement award

Left Menu

As a result, an elevated road from Bandra to Santacruz airport was finished in just 17 months instead of four-and-a-half years given to the contractor, said the minister.Bongirwar, who joined the Maharashtra PWD in 1968, retired as Principal Secretary in 2003.

Former principal secretary of Maharashtra's Public Works Department (PWD), Pramod Bongirwar, was felicitated with a lifetime achievement award at the 82nd annual session of the Indian Roads Congress in Gandhinagar.

Bongirwar, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, received the award at the hands of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari during the event on Sunday. Gadkari said that when he was Maharashtra PWD minister, Bongirwar worked with him on some key projects including the construction of 55 flyovers in Mumbai, Bandra-Worli Sea Link and Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

''For 55 flyovers, we made a rule that if the contractor finished work before the deadline, he will get a reward of Rs 1 lakh for the each day saved. At the same time, there will be a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh per day for the delay. As a result, an elevated road from Bandra to Santacruz airport was finished in just 17 months instead of four-and-a-half years given to the contractor,'' said the minister.

Bongirwar, who joined the Maharashtra PWD in 1968, retired as Principal Secretary in 2003.

