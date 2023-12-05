Delhi's air quality improves, clear skies predicted for Wednesday

Pollution levels in Delhi improved on Tuesday, and were recorded in the ''poor'' category, with minimum temperature settling at 11.2 degrees Celsius, weather department officials said.

As per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 297, higher than 310 (''very poor'' category) recorded a day earlier.

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 25.4 degrees Celsius, normal for the season, while the minimum temperature settled two notches above normal at 11.2 degrees Celsius, as per weather department data.

The air quality is likely to slip back to the ''very poor'' category from December 6-8.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Mainly clear sky is predicted for Wednesday with moderate fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius respectively.

