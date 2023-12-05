Left Menu

PTI | Valsad | Updated: 05-12-2023 22:05 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 21:28 IST
Two workers die due to asphyxiation following chemical spill
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two workers from Bihar died of asphyxiation following a chemical spill at a factory in Gujarat's Valsad district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon at a chemical manufacturing unit in the Vapi industrial area, said inspector V G Bharwad of Vapi Udyognagar Police Station.

The deceased were identified as Gorelal Mandal (41) and Dilip Tanti (37), both hailing from Bhagalpur district in Bihar.

A drum containing an unknown chemical fell from the trolley when Mandal and Tanti were transferring a few drums from one place to another inside the factory, said Bharwad.

''Both fell unconscious after inhaling the toxic fumes given off by the spilled chemical. They died shortly after being admitted to a nearby hospital. We have registered an Accidental Death Report and sent a sample of the chemical for forensic analysis,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

