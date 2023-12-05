Left Menu

Cyclone effect: Light rain in parts of Chhattisgarh

The changed weather would lead to a considerable fall in the minimum temperature across the state, it said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 05-12-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 21:30 IST
Cyclone effect: Light rain in parts of Chhattisgarh
  • Country:
  • India

Raipur city and parts of Chhattisgarh received light rain due to cyclone Michaung, which crossed coastal south Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, bringing down the temperature, the Met department said.

Durg, Bilaspur, Bastar and Raipur divisions received light showers.

As per the IMD, Pendraroad recorded the lowest temperature of 16.8 degrees Celsius while Dantewada recorded the highest temperature at 26.3 degrees Celsius.

''Chhattisgarh is likely to receive light or moderate rainfall in several parts on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied with strong winds are likely to occur in few places,'' the Met Department said. The changed weather would lead to a considerable fall in the minimum temperature across the state, it said. Severe cyclonic storm Michaung made landfall crossing the south Andhra Pradesh coast between 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023