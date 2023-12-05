Cyclone effect: Light rain in parts of Chhattisgarh

Raipur city and parts of Chhattisgarh received light rain due to cyclone Michaung, which crossed coastal south Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, bringing down the temperature, the Met department said.

Durg, Bilaspur, Bastar and Raipur divisions received light showers.

As per the IMD, Pendraroad recorded the lowest temperature of 16.8 degrees Celsius while Dantewada recorded the highest temperature at 26.3 degrees Celsius.

''Chhattisgarh is likely to receive light or moderate rainfall in several parts on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied with strong winds are likely to occur in few places,'' the Met Department said. The changed weather would lead to a considerable fall in the minimum temperature across the state, it said. Severe cyclonic storm Michaung made landfall crossing the south Andhra Pradesh coast between 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)