Left Menu

Dr Thandi Mgwebi appointed to NRF’s top leadership structure

Mgwebi is re-joining the organisation to assume the role of Group Executive: Business Advancement. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-12-2023 22:20 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 22:20 IST
Dr Thandi Mgwebi appointed to NRF’s top leadership structure
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The National Research Foundation (NRF) has announced the appointment of Dr Thandi Mgwebi into its top leadership structure with effect from 1 February 2024. 

Mgwebi is re-joining the organisation to assume the role of Group Executive: Business Advancement. 

Over the last six years, she served as Deputy Vice-Chancellor responsible for Research, Innovation, and Internationalisation at Nelson Mandela University and Tshwane University of Technology. 

During her tenure at the NRF, she served in senior management roles, including Director of Human Capital Development. 

Through these roles, she has gained extensive experience and is an internationally recognised leader in higher education. 

“As a seasoned professional, Dr Mgwebi will contribute to the international agenda and diplomacy, and will help drive the NRF’s business strategy in support of the national science system.” 

The NRF said the professional has championed partnerships with many international organisations in and outside Africa for the national science and innovation system. 

In her previous role at the NRF, Mgwebi led partnerships with institutions such as Fulbright, the British Council, and the Newton Fund. 

She completed postdoctoral research in Virology at the University of Cape Town and holds a PhD in Cell and Developmental Biology from the University of Cape Town, a Tertiary Educational Management degree from the University of Melbourne and a Management Development Programme certificate from the University of Stellenbosch Business School. 

She received her undergraduate BSc degree from the University of Transkei (now Walter Sisulu University). 

Recently, she obtained a certificate in Business Sustainability from the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom. 

NRF CEO, Dr Fulufhelo Nelwamondo, congratulated the newest member of his executive team. 

“This appointment shows the NRF’s commitment to excellence, transformation, and inclusivity. Dr Mgwebi has a proven record in academia, management, and strategic leadership. The NRF is proud to welcome such a high calibre executive as it continues to make significant contributions to the National System of Innovation.” 

The NRF is an independent statutory body established under the National Research Foundation Act.

Its mandate is to support and promote research through funding, human resource development and the provision of the necessary research facilities. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023