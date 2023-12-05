Dr Thandi Mgwebi appointed to NRF’s top leadership structure

The National Research Foundation (NRF) has announced the appointment of Dr Thandi Mgwebi into its top leadership structure with effect from 1 February 2024.

Mgwebi is re-joining the organisation to assume the role of Group Executive: Business Advancement.

Over the last six years, she served as Deputy Vice-Chancellor responsible for Research, Innovation, and Internationalisation at Nelson Mandela University and Tshwane University of Technology.

During her tenure at the NRF, she served in senior management roles, including Director of Human Capital Development.

Through these roles, she has gained extensive experience and is an internationally recognised leader in higher education.

“As a seasoned professional, Dr Mgwebi will contribute to the international agenda and diplomacy, and will help drive the NRF’s business strategy in support of the national science system.”

The NRF said the professional has championed partnerships with many international organisations in and outside Africa for the national science and innovation system.

In her previous role at the NRF, Mgwebi led partnerships with institutions such as Fulbright, the British Council, and the Newton Fund.

She completed postdoctoral research in Virology at the University of Cape Town and holds a PhD in Cell and Developmental Biology from the University of Cape Town, a Tertiary Educational Management degree from the University of Melbourne and a Management Development Programme certificate from the University of Stellenbosch Business School.

She received her undergraduate BSc degree from the University of Transkei (now Walter Sisulu University).

Recently, she obtained a certificate in Business Sustainability from the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom.

NRF CEO, Dr Fulufhelo Nelwamondo, congratulated the newest member of his executive team.

“This appointment shows the NRF’s commitment to excellence, transformation, and inclusivity. Dr Mgwebi has a proven record in academia, management, and strategic leadership. The NRF is proud to welcome such a high calibre executive as it continues to make significant contributions to the National System of Innovation.”

The NRF is an independent statutory body established under the National Research Foundation Act.

Its mandate is to support and promote research through funding, human resource development and the provision of the necessary research facilities.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)