Odisha cabinet approves proposals aimed at benefitting investors

The Odisha cabinet on Tuesday approved several proposals aimed at benefitting the industrial houses that have invested in the state.

A total of 10 proposals were approved at the cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Chief Secretary PK Jena said.

Among these proposals was a package for Welspun Group's projects in Cuttack and Sambalpur districts, which includes incentives on land and electricity, he said.

The Welspun Group will set up an integrated textiles manufacturing unit at Choudwar in Cuttack at an investment of Rs 3,000 crore, and a DI pipe-making unit at Nildungri in Sambalpur at an investment of over Rs 3,600 crore. These projects would create employment opportunities for over 20,000 people, Jena said.

The cabinet also decided to develop a utility corridor between Gopalpur Port and Tata Steel Industrial Park in the Ganjam district. A tender worth Rs 128.88 crore was approved for the project, which will be executed by the state Industrial Development Corporation, said Jena.

The cabinet decided to amend the Odisha MSME Development Policy, 2022, and Odisha Food Processing Policy, 2022. With these amendments, a differential amount of financial benefit can be extended to industries that have availed similar incentives from the Centre, if the state policy offers higher incentives, Jena said.

The cabinet has also decided to amend the Odisha Government Land Settlement Rules, 1983, to resolve the long-pending land issues of Puri Municipality, and wasteland lease for homestead purposes in Bhubaneswar and Jatni tahasils of Khurda district.

It was decided at the meeting to exempt arrear Motor Vehicle Tax and penalty pending against more than 50,000 vehicle owners who want to scrap and de-register their vehicles.

The cabinet also decided that the Secondary Board High School in Cuttack will be taken over by the state government with effect from January 1, 2024, for developing its infrastructure as well as ensuring quality of education.

