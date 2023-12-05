At least 11 dead, 25 injured after bus crash in Honduras

At least 11 people died and 25 were injured in a bus crash in Honduras, a preliminary fire services report said on Tuesday.

A bus fell into a river after crashing into a bridge while skidding on the highway about 41 kilometers (25 miles) from the capital, according to police officials. "We have reports of 11 people killed and about 25 injured, but the number may rise. About 40 people were on the bus," Fire Brigade Lieutenant Cristian Sevilla told Reuters.

Honduran President Xiomara Castro said on social media X instructions have been given to the relevant agencies to deal with the emergency. The seriously injured were transported by ambulance and helicopter to a hospital in Tegucigalpa, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)