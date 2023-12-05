Revanth Reddy tells officials to be alert amid warnings of Cyclone Michaung impact in Telangana
The Congress Telangana unit chief A Revanth Reddy, who is set to take over as chief minister on December 7, said on Tuesday that officials should be alert in view of the IMDs warnings on the impact of Cyclone Michaung on various districts of the state.In a post on X, Reddy said officials should take measures to see that paddy crop is not damaged and people living in low-lying areas do not face trouble.Officials should be alert in view of the IMDs warnings on the impact of the cyclone on various districts in Telangana.
- Country:
- India
The Congress' Telangana unit chief A Revanth Reddy, who is set to take over as chief minister on December 7, said on Tuesday that officials should be alert in view of the IMD's warnings on the impact of Cyclone Michaung on various districts of the state.
In a post on X, Reddy said officials should take measures to see that paddy crop is not damaged and people living in low-lying areas do not face trouble.
''Officials should be alert in view of the IMD's warnings on the impact of the cyclone on various districts in Telangana. Precautions should be taken to see that paddy is not damaged,'' he said in the post. ''(The officials) should see that daily life is not troubled in agency and low-lying areas. (They should) be ready to take up the necessary relief measures,'' he added.
The severe cyclonic storm Michaung made its landfall, crossing the south Andhra Pradesh coast between 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm. Chennai and adjoining districts in neighbouring Tamil Nadu bore the brunt of the cyclone's fury. The southern districts of Odisha and eastern Telangana continue to be on alert.
The AICC leadership on Tuesday announced in Delhi that Reddy, who led the party's successful electoral campaign against the BRS, will be the new chief minister of Telangana.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- A Revanth Reddy
- Reddy
- Congress
- Cyclone Michaung
- Andhra
- Delhi
- Tamil Nadu
- Telangana
- AICC
- Michaung
- Odisha
ALSO READ
Two dead, 10 injured after under-construction stadium collapses in Telangana
At AQI of 323, Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category
Pro-Khalistan graffiti on Delhi flyover: Police detain Haryana youth, raids underway in Punjab
Tamil Nadu: 15 fishermen reach Chennai airport after being released from Sri Lanka
"Poised to transform transportation landscape": CM Patnaik after Odisha inks pact with Delhi Metro