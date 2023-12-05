Left Menu

Revanth Reddy tells officials to be alert amid warnings of Cyclone Michaung impact in Telangana

The Congress Telangana unit chief A Revanth Reddy, who is set to take over as chief minister on December 7, said on Tuesday that officials should be alert in view of the IMDs warnings on the impact of Cyclone Michaung on various districts of the state.In a post on X, Reddy said officials should take measures to see that paddy crop is not damaged and people living in low-lying areas do not face trouble.Officials should be alert in view of the IMDs warnings on the impact of the cyclone on various districts in Telangana.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-12-2023 23:32 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 22:54 IST
Revanth Reddy tells officials to be alert amid warnings of Cyclone Michaung impact in Telangana
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress' Telangana unit chief A Revanth Reddy, who is set to take over as chief minister on December 7, said on Tuesday that officials should be alert in view of the IMD's warnings on the impact of Cyclone Michaung on various districts of the state.

In a post on X, Reddy said officials should take measures to see that paddy crop is not damaged and people living in low-lying areas do not face trouble.

''Officials should be alert in view of the IMD's warnings on the impact of the cyclone on various districts in Telangana. Precautions should be taken to see that paddy is not damaged,'' he said in the post. ''(The officials) should see that daily life is not troubled in agency and low-lying areas. (They should) be ready to take up the necessary relief measures,'' he added.

The severe cyclonic storm Michaung made its landfall, crossing the south Andhra Pradesh coast between 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm. Chennai and adjoining districts in neighbouring Tamil Nadu bore the brunt of the cyclone's fury. The southern districts of Odisha and eastern Telangana continue to be on alert.

The AICC leadership on Tuesday announced in Delhi that Reddy, who led the party's successful electoral campaign against the BRS, will be the new chief minister of Telangana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates
4
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023